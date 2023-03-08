Missing 5-year-old found underwater in a pond dies days later, police say
A 5-year-old Georgia boy who was found unresponsive in a retention pond after being reported missing has died, police told WSAV.
According to police, the 5-year-old boy from Hinesville, Georgia, disappeared after leaving his home Sunday afternoon. Officials searched the Griffin Park subdivision, where they found him underwater in a pond.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries Tuesday morning, police told WSAV.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.
The child has not been identified.
