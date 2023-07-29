A missing 5-year-old girl was found safe Saturday morning following a search in Yale.

A Yale Police Department officer was alerted by a resident of a child wandering the area early in the morning, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

The officer soon located a young girl and learned that she had been out with her 5-year-old sister.

The parents were notified and their home was thoroughly searched for the young girl.

"After much investigation, it was determined that the girls left on their own accord. At no time were the children taken or approached by strangers," the sheriff department said in a statement.

With the help of volunteers, local police departments, a drone, local police dogs, and the fire department, a grid search was conducted and the girl was located in the area of Mary Street and M-19.

"Chief Warren Head and Assistant Chief William Black of Yale Police Department would like to personally thank the efforts of Yale PD, St. Clair County Sheriff deputies and detectives, Michigan State Police, Port Huron PD drone team, local K9’s, Brockway FD, and each and every volunteer for the assistance in searching for and locating the missing child," the sheriff department statement said.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Missing 5-year-old girl found in Yale