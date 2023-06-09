UPDATE: Missing 53-year-old man safely located

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has found a 53-year-old man that was reported missing earlier this week.

Charles “Chuck” High has been safely located, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

High was reported missing on June 7. His family had to law enforcement that he was last seen Sunday after he dropped his car off to his family, turned off his phone, and failed to return to work.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township Substation, extends its gratitude to the media outlets and the community for their assistance in locating Mr. High,” the spokesperson said in a release.