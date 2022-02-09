Missing 54-year-old Peoria man found dead in baseball field dugout

A Peoria man who was reported missing by his family Monday was found dead Tuesday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

Von Fitzpatrick, 54, of Peoria, was found in the dugout of a baseball field at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Woodruff Boulevard, and was "obviously deceased" when police arrived around 3:40 p.m., Harwood said.

An autopsy determined Fitzpatrick died of prolonged cold exposure.

No foul play is expected, and a toxicology report is pending, Harwood added.

Police earlier said Fitzpatrick last had been seen the morning of Feb. 2 less than two blocks away in the 1800 block of North Sheridan Road.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Missing Peoria man Von Fitzpatrick found dead in baseball field dugout