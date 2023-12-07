Missing 55-year-old found safe, Kansas City police say

UPDATE: Kansas City police said Geredi Nzabonimpa was located safe Thursday morning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 55-year-old Thursday.

Geredi Nzabonimpa was last seen around midnight Thursday near Ella Fitzgerald Lane in the Charlie Parker Apartments.

Police said Nzabonimpa has a diminished mental capacity and is non-verbal. His family is concerned about his wellbeing.

He is described as 6-foot, weighing 165 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooding, black pants, and it’s unknown if he was wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s missing person unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

