Missing 6-month-old boy found dead in cemetery after mom's arrest

Authorities found the body of a 6-month-old boy in a North Carolina cemetery hours after his mother was arrested and an Amber Alert was issued on his disappearance, the Matthews Police Department said on Saturday.

The discovery of the infant's body began Friday night with a police search for his mother, Tamara Brown, "who is possibly suffering from a mental health disability" and who was reported missing, said police in Matthews, a town about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte.

The mother was then found and arrested in connection to "a separate incident," Matthews Police said in a statement. She faces charges for assaulting government officials and common law robbery.

After authorities realized her son was not with her, police issued an Amber Alert "in the continued attempt to locate the child," police said in a statement.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, authorities found "a deceased infant" in the Sharon Memorial Park cemetery.

The homicide unit of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is now investigating the boy's death, Matthews police said.