Missing 6-year-old girl, mother found safe in Mexico; child's father arrested

An abducted 6-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother were safely found in Mexico after being reported missing from Georgia, officials said.

Police said Rachel Zecena was abducted by her father, Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, in Cumming, Georgia, on Dec. 26.

A Georgia police department later requested a missing endangered person's advisory for Rachel Zecena as well as for her mother, whom law enforcement has referred to as both Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas and Esperanza Parada-Olivas.

It was believed the pair were in danger and potentially traveling through Arizona.

The Cumming Police Department said on Wednesday afternoon that the pair have since returned to the United States and are with law enforcement officials.

Alexis Zecena-Lopez was arrested in connection with their kidnapping and was awaiting extradition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

