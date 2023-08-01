Missing 61-year-old’s vehicle found abandoned, Georgia cops say. Search continues

The search continues for a missing man whose abandoned vehicle was found near a Georgia boat ramp.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle belonging to a missing man from Atlanta about 70 miles southeast of where he was reported missing, police said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office wrote on July 31 that it found the vehicle of Robert G. Ballard at the Parks Mill Road boat ramp near Lake Oconee.

Ballard, 61, had been reported as missing and endangered by the Atlanta Police Department.

Ballard has not yet been found, but Georgia authorities continue to search for him. Those with any information on his possible location should call 911, officials say.

Each year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States, with the location of up to 100,000 people remaining unknown “at any given time,” according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

