UPDATE: Missing 63-year-old woman from South Boston safely located, police say

11:05 p.m. update: Boston Police say a missing 63-year-old woman from South Boston has been safely located.

CANCEL-BPD Missing Person Alert: 63-Year-Old, Mary Sinnerty, of South Boston has been Safely Located https://t.co/jWTkdg4Pip — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 20, 2023

Original article: Boston Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman.

Police say Mary Sinnerty of South Boston was last seen around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 130 Dorchester Street, which is the address of Marian Manor Nursing Home.

Sinnerty is described as a white female, with a slim build, wearing a tan cardigan, white shirt, gray leggings, dark color shoes, and has a walker with a basket on it.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW