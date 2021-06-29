Missing 7-month-old believed taken by dad after mom is killed in Tennessee, cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A 7-month-old boy is missing out of Memphis, Tennessee, and authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert in hopes of locating him.

Braylen Hunter Clark is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 26-year-old Barry Medlock, after the child’s mother was shot and killed over the weekend, WKRN reported, citing Memphis police. The baby was last seen Sunday around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

The boy’s mother, who was not identified, was dropped off at a local hospital with “an apparent gunshot wound” and pronounced dead, Memphis police posted on Facebook.

Medlock is now wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Braylen is described as having black hair, brown eyes, is 27 inches long and weighs about 18 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie, police said.

Medlock is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

