Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger, SC cops say. Police searching for her dad

A 7-year-old girl who went missing in South Carolina is believed to be in danger, officials said.

Now, a search is underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them as of the next morning, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

The Charleston-area police force said the father took his daughter from a home where officers later responded to a domestic dispute.

“The North Charleston Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle, at which time he led them on a chase to the Hampton Park area of Charleston where he fled on foot,” officers wrote. “Multiple searches were conducted in the area and neither the child nor suspect were located.”

At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department in Twitter posts asked people to avoid the area that was being searched in connection with a potential kidnapping.

The girl’s dad is considered a suspect in the case, WCBD and WCSC reported.

Officials in a Facebook post shared a photo of Lillian, who “has brown hair and brown eyes, and she is approximately four feet tall and is considered to be endangered.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 843-747-5711.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

