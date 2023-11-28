Missing 7-year-old boy with autism found dead in pond near his home, Texas cops say

A 7-year-old boy was found dead in a pond near his home hours after he went missing, Texas cops say.

Jesús Castellanos-Carreon was reported missing by his parents at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s cousin said in a GoFundMe he had wandered off while with his dogs.

Jesús’ parents found signs he may have went into “a large pond near their residence,” according to the sheriff. Crews searched for hours for the boy, whose body was found in the pond at 7:50 p.m.

The pond was 56 degrees and Jesús’ body was located in water that was 5 feet deep, the sheriff said.

“Jesus was autistic,” according to the sheriff. “It is not uncommon for autistic children to be attracted to water such as ponds, pools and water tanks.”

Authorities said the family’s dog was standing next to the water when the boy’s body was found, KXAN reported.

Jesús attended Booker T. Elementary School in Elgin, according to KXAN.

“If you ever (met) him, you know how sweet and happy he was” Jasmine Frias said in the GoFundMe. “Always trying to make us smile with his laughs and smiles, his sweet hugs that would warm anyone up.”

Elgin is about 25 miles northwest of Austin.

