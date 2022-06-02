Missing 7-year-old boy found, Anchorage police say

Jun. 2—Update, 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Anchorage police said that 7-year-old Musab "Nemo" Bom was located.

Original story:

Anchorage police are asking for the public's help finding a 7-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Midtown area.

Musab "Nemo" Bom was last seen alone riding his red and black BMX-style bike southbound on Arctic Boulevard near West 45th Avenue, police wrote in an online alert.

He was reported missing at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the department said. No additional information was available.

Police said they were actively looking for the boy Wednesday and using a drone during the search.

They described him as 4-foot-5 and 70 pounds and Black with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt and sweatpants when he was last seen, according to authorities.

Police asked anyone with information to call dispatch at 311 and select option one, or call 907-786-8900 and press 0.