A missing 71-year-old South Miami-Dade woman was last seen pulling a wagon last week

The last time anyone saw Dignora Sampedro, a 71-year-old who lives less than a quarter mile from Miami Southridge Senior High School, she was walking away from her home and with a wagon in tow. That was Friday.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade police asked for the public’s help finding Sampedro.

Sampedro stands about five-foot-two, weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long hair described by police as “salt & pepper.” She was wearing a green jacket with white pants. She was walking in the 19700 block of Southwest 114th Avenue. The wagon was white with a flower design.

Dignora Sampedro

Anyone who knows anything about Sampedro’s whereabouts should call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or online.