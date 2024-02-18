Missing 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s last seen in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing at-risk woman was reported missing on Saturday, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a news release. Gwyneth Borden, 71, was last seen leaving her home on the 3800 block of Mission Street around 10 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Borden is described as a Black woman, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, multiple colored shirts, blue jeans and black shoes.

She is considered at-risk because she suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to SFPD.

SFPD says Borden could be in the area of Cortland Avenue, Crescent Avenue, Holly Park Bernal Heights Park and the Alemany Farmer’s Market.

Anyone who has information about Borden’s location is asked to call SFPD’s tip line at 415-575-4444.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, a 16-year-old teen girl was reported missing. As of Saturday evening, she is still missing.

