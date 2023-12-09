Missing: 72-year-old South Tampa woman caught on camera walking away from home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is actively searching for a 72-year-old South Tampa woman who is missing.

Miriam Nordlinger walked away from her home in the 1500 block of South Arrawana Avenue and hasn’t been seen since.

Video sent to WFLA shows Nordlinger in an all-black tracksuit walking off South Arrawana Avenue Friday night around 10:58 p.m.

She is 5-foot-7, 127 pounds, and has short brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

We Are The Essentials, a group of former law enforcement and military service embers who help families find missing loved ones, are also searching for Nordlinger.

If you have seen Nordlinger or know of her whereabouts, call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130.

