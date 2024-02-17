Missing 79-year-old man last seen in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man who was last seen in Las Cruces.

Jesus Baca, 79, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 along East Hadley Avenue in Las Cruces.

He weighs 210 pounds, is 5-feet-9 and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige hat, beige pants and a red jacket. His direction of travel is not known.

Anyone with information on Baca’s whereabouts is asked to call New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or call 911.

