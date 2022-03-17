Missing 8-month-old found alive after spending night in Louisiana field, rescuers say

A missing 8-month-old is safe and sound after spending the night in an open field where authorities say his mother abandoned him this week.

The child didn’t appear to be hurt and was taken to a hospital for “precautionary medical treatment” after crews located him Wednesday, March 16, according to Baton Rouge police.

Several agencies, including the Baton Rouge Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, assisted in a massive search for the child after learning he had been left alone, The Advocate reported, citing emergency officials. Emergency responders scoured the area on foot, and a helicopter spotted the baby from overhead.

East Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz told the newspaper that the child “didn’t even cry during the rescue.”

“The timing didn’t give us a lot of hope,” Chustz added, “but the baby was tough.”

The baby’s mother, who wasn’t named, led first responders to the area near a church where she left her child the day before, WAFB reported, citing fire department officials. She showed up at a fire station Tuesday, March 15, and was taken to a hospital before checking into a mental treatment facility.

During her treatment, officials said she mentioned leaving her baby in a field, according to the news station.

McClatchy News reached out to the Baton Rouge Fire Department on Thursday, March 17, and was awaiting a response.

No charges have been filed, and police said the incident remains under investigation.

In a statement, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome thanked first responders and the community for their efforts to find the missing boy. She also pointed residents to mental health services and other resources if they’re experiencing a crisis.

“The Lord guided your efforts today,” Broome said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

1-year-old reported missing after abduction is found safe, Georgia cops say

Father of missing Washington 5-year-old girl pleads guilty to endangering her siblings

Mom charged after 17-year-old son with cerebral palsy dies of neglect, NY cops say