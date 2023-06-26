Missing 8-year-old Columbus girl safely recovered; search continues for missing OSU student

Zi'Miracle Hollingsworth, 8, who had been reported missing Friday afternoon from Columbus' East Side, has been safely recovered, police say. A relative took her to Franklin County Children's Services, and she was later released to the custodial parent.

A missing 8-year-old Columbus girl has been recovered, but the search continues for an Ohio State student last confirmed seen June 10.

Columbus police announced late Sunday afternoon that Zi'Miracle Hollingsworth — who disappeared around 1:15 p.m. Friday from the area of Elderwood and Astor avenues on the East Side and was considered "endangered" — was taken to Franklin County Children Services by a relative.

The girl was later released to the custodial parent, police said.

No further information was released by Columbus police Missing Persons detectives.

Search for missing Ohio State student continues

Amina Alhaj Omar, who was reported missing June 10

Meanwhile, Columbus police to continue seach for Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, a graduate social work student at Ohio State University reported missing from Columbus' North Side by her sister on the evening of June 10. She is experiencing a mental health crisis and is considered endangered, police said.

Her vehicle was found earlier that afternoon on Interstate 270 between Interstate 71 and U.S. 23 on the city's South Side. Police there was evidence the car may have been involved in a minor traffic crash, but there was no evidence she was injured in the crash.

A video from a nearby BP gas station at 1091 S. High St. showed Alhaj-Omar in the station's convenience store around 3:55 a.m. June 10. The video showed Alhaj-Omar leaving the gas station's property around 6 that morning.

Anyone with information on Alhaj-Omar's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Columbus police at 614 645-2358 or 614-645-4545.

jwilhelm@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Missing 8-year-old Columbus girl found, returned to custodial parent