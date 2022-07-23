Missing 8-year-old girl believed to be in Georgia, investigators say

Jul. 22—MARIETTA — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl from New York.

Investigators believe that Kushiyah Yehudah, who has been missing since June 23, 2020, may be somewhere in the Cobb County area. Yehudah was six years old when she was first reported missing.

Yehudah was last seen with her non-custodial mother, Daphne Chandler, on the day of her disappearance, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chandler was apprehended on June 23, 2020 with no sign of Yehudah, who she allegedly abducted.

Now, the Austell Police Department is asking for help locating Yehudah, who they believe is either in the Austell area or nearby. At the time of her disappearance, Yehudah was four feet, six inches, weighing 75 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yehudah is asked to call the Austell Police Department at 770-944-4331 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).