Missing 8-year-old's body found in Golden Gate body of water

The search for a missing 8-year-old boy in Golden Gate became a death investigation Monday.

Samuel Millien, who is autistic and nonverbal, was reported missing from his Golden Gate home at 12:20 p.m., according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. Around 3 p.m., a deputy found Samuel's body submerged in a body of water near his home.

Deputies received a description of the 8-year-old and searched his home and nearby areas multiple times. Samuel is registered in the Community Assistance Resource and Education Program, which helps deputies during encounters with community members who have special needs.

The search expanded to surrounding neighborhoods and stores. An incident management team was activated and a command post was established.

The sheriff's office posted the missing person release with Samuel's photo on social media.

Aviation, drones and marine units also responded to the search area.

Samuel was also entered into state and national missing person databases as a missing endangered juvenile.

But at 2:54 p.m., Samuel's body was found in water, transitioning the search to a death investigation.

Deputies notified his family, and the death is not suspicious at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com

