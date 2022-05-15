Missing 84-year-old man found dead in Mukilteo

A missing 84-year-old man who went missing on Saturday has been found dead, according to the Mukilteo Police Department.

Police had sought the public’s help in locating Kook Byung Choi, who had been missing from his home, located in the 12400 block of 61st Avenue West, since Saturday.

Choi was last seen in the area around Harbor Pointe Golf Course.

He had not previously gone missing.

Search and Rescue responded to the area and were searching for him Sunday afternoon.

Choi was found deceased in a nearby wooded area Sunday.

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

