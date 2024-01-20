Missing 85-year-old man found dead in lake in Palm Harbor: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake St. George in Palm Harbor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the Clearwater Police Department requested help from deputies to respond to the lake to search for a missing 85-year-old Clearwater man.

With the help of the department’s marine and flight units, deputies found the man’s pick-up truck at the north boat ramp and a 13.8-foot Sears metal hull John Boat that capsized at the south end of the lake.

The man’s body was found next to the boat.

Deputies said the man was wearing a life jacket and had fishing equipment.

Officials said there is no evidence of the death being criminal in nature. There were also no obvious signs of recent damage to the boat.

The investigation is ongoing.

