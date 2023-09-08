Missing 87-year-old woman from Gwinnett County found safe, police say

Gwinnett police have located a missing 87-year-old woman.

Police said 87-year-old Jeanette Trad Anderson of Lilburn is in the process of being reunited with her family.

Police said she is now safe.

Before being found, Anderson’s last known location was on Interstate 75 South in Dooly County at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

