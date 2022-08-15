Missing 9-year-old boy found in Falls

Aug. 15—The missing boy has been located.

Below is the original report.

The Niagara Falls Police Department is looking for help from the community in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

The missing child is named Matice Mathis. He's missing from the area of the 2700 block of Diamond Park Lane in the North End of the city.

He's approximately 4-foot-8, medium to heavy build, with medium skin tone and short curly hair. He is believed to be wearing blue cut-off sweatpants and a black tank top.

He was last seen with a BMX-style bicycle that has been spray painted army green with a spray-painted white rear tire.

If you see Matice Mathis or have information where he may be, call 911 immediately or the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 286-4711Detectives from the Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Juvenile Division are currently investigating along with the patrol division.