Missing 9-year-old’s fishing pole spotted, then his body is found in pond, PA cops say

A missing 9-year-old died after he was found in a pond, Pennsylvania police say.

The child was reported missing just before 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, according to a news release from Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a pond in New Britain Borough. They then found the boy’s fishing pole and bicycle nearby.

After a search of the pond did not lead officers to the child, a dive team from Point Pleasant Fire Department located the boy in the pond, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m.

Police have not released the boy’s identity. Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed the boy by the pond can contact Capt. Robert Milligan at 215-345-4143.

New Britain Borough is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

