Missing 9-year-old girl found safe; suspect tied to ransom note arrested. Latest updates

A 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a family camping trip in Saratoga County over the weekend was “safe and in good health” Monday night after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest the man suspected in her abduction, according to New York State Police.

Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area roughly 35 miles north of Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Monday night that investigators were able to identify a fingerprint from a ransom note allegedly left by the suspect she identified as Craig Nelson Ross Jr.

“What happened was extraordinary,” she said.

Here's more about her disappearance and rescue:

Who is Charlotte Sena?

Charlotte Sena, 9, was camping with her family at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County.

She is a fourth-grader from Greenfield, Saratoga County, who was at the park camping with her family and was riding her bike around the park when she disappeared Saturday evening.

Charlotte is the middle child of three girls. Her father, David Sena, is a union pipe fitter, and her mother, Trisha, is a food service inspector for Stewart's Shops convenience stores. The family's hometown of Greenfield is about 15 minutes from the state park.

What happened to Charlotte Sena?

Charlotte was riding her bike around a loop in the park with friends when she decided to ride around one more time by herself.

Her parents became alarmed when she failed to come back after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday. The girl's mother called 911 after her bicycle was found about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen around 6:15 p.m., according to police.

How was Charlotte Sena found?

Police were able to identify a fingerprint from a ransom note allegedly left by Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46.

While the rest of Charlotte's family remained at the campground where she had gone missing, troopers watching the family's home saw a man drive up to the residence and drop a note in their mailbox at 4:20 a.m. Monday.

State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second print matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case in Saratoga, Hochul said.

Police linked Ross to a property owned by his mother in Ballston Spa, Saratoga County. They located a camper in the backyard, entered and found Ross inside that camper around 6:30 p.m., Hochul said.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Hochul said during the news conference. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

Charlotte was taken to a local hospital, as is customary, Hochul said, adding that she appeared physically unharmed and that she and her family have been reunited.

Ross suffered minor injuries when he was apprehended.

Who is the suspect?

During the news conference, Hochul named Craig Nelson Ross Jr. as the suspect. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Authorities said it was still an active investigation.

Hochul at the news conference said police are working to determine whether Charlotte was randomly targeted. It was not determined Monday whether Ross "was known to the family," she said.

A vehicle registered to Ross was linked to an address roughly two miles from the Sena family's Greenfield residence.

What charges is Craig Nelson Ross Jr. facing?

Ross, a Ballston Spa resident, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felony, and was arraigned in Milton Town Court early Tuesday morning, according to Saratoga County Jail officials. He is being held without bail and additional charges are pending.

More on the search for Charlotte Sena

The rescue Monday evening marked the end of an intense two-day search. About 400 people took part in the the search for Charlotte on Monday, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters. The search had expanded over 46 linear miles.

The girl’s family pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would,” the family said in a statement earlier Monday. “No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all.”

Troopers had set up several checkpoints on the winding, rural roads around the park. They stopped drivers and asked if they knew the family, had seen the girl’s photo or had any other information that could help the search. They also had some drivers open their trunks.

Moreau Lake State Park remained closed Monday because of the search, and authorities asked the general public to stay away to leave the search to professionals. Federal authorities also issued a temporary flight restriction over the park for the safety of law enforcement air operations.

"Often these stories don't end up like this," Hochul said Monday night. "It's still pretty overwhelming because all of us feared the worst...but she will be going home."

