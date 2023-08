A Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing has been canceled, according to the Charlotte-Meckleburg Police Department.

Police said Henry Massey was last seen leaving his residence on Edgegreen Street Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, CMPD announced that Massey had been found safe and reunited with his family.