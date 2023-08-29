Missing 95-year-old found dead in homemade coffin in backyard, Nevada officials say

A missing 95-year-old man’s body was found buried in a homemade coffin in a Nevada backyard, sheriff’s officials reported.

Investigators began looking for Bruce Brown in April after reports he had not been seen or heard from, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in an Aug. 28 news release.

They interviewed his daughter, Gennice Walker, in Kansas City, Missouri, and arrested her on a charge of larceny, the release said.

She’s accused of spending her father’s Social Security and veteran’s benefits, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also received reports that she had buried his body in the desert.

On Friday, Aug. 25, investigators found Brown’s body in a homemade coffin in the backyard of a Nye County home, the release said. A cause of death for Brown has not been released.

Walker will be extradited to Nevada soon, the sheriff’s office said.

They ask anyone with information to call 775-751-7000 or leave an anonymous tip at 702-385-5555.

Nye County is about 245 miles north of Las Vegas in central Nevada.

12-year-old girl wakes to find stranger touching her face, California police say

Man riding ATVs with his dad dies in crash on ‘challenging’ trail, Utah officials say

‘Hundreds’ of Tough Mudder participants report rashes, infections after California race