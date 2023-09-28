'Missing in action': Ron DeSantis blast Donald Trump for skipping the GOP presidential debate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Ron DeSantis finally went after Donald Trump by name during Wednesday's debate, saying he has been "missing in action" in addressing the nation's problems - and in debating his Republican rivals.

The dig came after DeSantis attacked President Joe Biden for being "missing in action" when it comes to national leadership. It may have been DeSantis' harshest public criticism of Trump during the campaign.

"You know who else is missing in action?" DeSantis said during the debate at the Ronald Reagan library. "Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be here."

DeSantis was also echoing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who at one point attacked Trump's absence from the debate stage by calling him "Donald Duck.".

Trump, who skipped the debate because of his big lead in the polls, instead traveled to Michigan to give a jobs speech.

Stepping up criticism of Trump

DeSantis has generally been low-key about Trump, preferring to "draw contrasts" with the former president on issues and focusing his criticism on all the prosecutions of the front-running candidate. The Florida governor has also fallen farther and farther begin Trump in recent polling.

DeSantis has even been reluctant to criticize Trump over the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. During the last debate, he only grudgingly agreed to the idea that Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing in resisting Trump efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump 'missing in action', including debate