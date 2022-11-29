Missing Adult Alert issued for 79 year old Butler County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man from Butler County.
On Nov. 28 around 9 a.m. police said Sisay Mulualem, 79, walked away from his residence in West Chester and has not been since.
Mulualem has dementia and law enforcement is worried for his safety.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 146 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black or grey sweatpants and black shoes.
If seen police ask that you call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.