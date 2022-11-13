Missing Adult Alert issued for 81-year-old Middletown man

A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Middletown Police Department.

Police said at Saturday at 1 p.m. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his Middletown home and has not returned.

Thomas is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, bald with brown eyes.

He suffers from dementia, according to police.

The car Thomas is believed to have driven away in is a red 2002 GMC Sonoma with Ohio license plate DXZ1859.

Call 911 if you see Thomas or the car described, you can also call 1-800-637-1113 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear information about this endangered missing alert.



