‘Missing’ Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping story was hoax

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who disappeared for 48 hours and claimed she was kidnapped, admitted Monday that she made the whole thing up.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” her lawyer told police in a statement. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road.”

Russell, 25, called 911 on July 13 to report a toddler walking unaccompanied along Interstate 459 near Hoover. After ending the call with the dispatcher, Russell contacted a relative and spoke briefly.

“And then [the family member] heard our daughter Carlee scream, and from there on all we could hear was noise … background noise in her phone, which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell, told a local news station.

About 48 hours after Russell dialed 911 and disappeared, she walked up to her parents’ front door and returned home. She told police and her family that she had been kidnapped and was fighting for her life before making a dramatic escape.

But police clearly doubted her story from the beginning and never publicly described it as a kidnapping. A few days after Russell returned home, they revealed that she had been searching the internet for information about Amber Alerts, bus tickets from Birmingham to Nashville and the 2008 Liam Neeson film “Taken.”

The cops also repeatedly said no missing toddlers had been reported in central Alabama.

“I do think it’s highly, highly unusual to the day that someone gets kidnapped that several — seven hours or eight hours before that — that they’re searching the internet, Googling the movie ‘Taken’ about an abduction,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said.

After days of speculation, Russell admitted through her attorney that it was all a hoax.

“My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person,” the statement read. “My client did not have help in this incident, that this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing.”

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family.”