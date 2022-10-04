Missing Allegheny County woman had PFA order against boyfriend, prime suspect in her disappearance

Channel 11 got hold of a copy of the PFA, protection from abuse order, Darlene Harbison got against her ex-boyfriend Eric Gibbs less than five months before she mysteriously disappeared.

The PFA includes chilling details in Harbison’s own words which a judge signed off, indicating “there is an immediate and present danger of further abuse.” The order said Eric Gibbs must stay away from Harbison and her home. Eric Gibbs died in an apparent suicide just days after police began investigating Harbison’s disappearance on Sept. 11.

In those documents, Harbison wrote:

“He has picked me up and held me down in the hot tub.”

He was “in the bedroom with a half-gallon of vodka and a firearm to his chin.”

“He pulled my driver’s side window out until it broke.”

Gibbs violated that PFA in June. He pleaded guilty in court a day after Harbison disappeared. Harbison’s brother says matters escalated with the PFA. Harbison decided not to prosecute, and Gibbs was in the process of being kicked out of the home.

Two days before Harbison was last seen, Gibbs was arrested for trespassing on her property. Police were called. They said when they got there, Gibbs was hiding behind a car. He was extremely intoxicated, according to court documents, and told police he would show them he didn’t have any weapons. Police say he pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

In a separate incident in April, Harbison told police she wanted to press charges because “something needed to be done.” This is the same incident where Gibbs was arrested for shattering her car window when she tried to get away from him. Two rifles were taken from Gibbs. One of those rifles had a serial number which was obliterated.

In court documents, Harbison said if she tried to call police or get away, Gibbs would hold a gun to his chin and threaten suicide. Court paperwork also says Gibbs threatened to kill himself or police.

Gibbs was found dead of an apparent suicide by hunters in a densely wooded area in mid-September, but there was no sign of Harbison. Police say he is believed to be responsible for her disappearance. Her family says they sadly believe she is gone, but they want to bring her home and say goodbye.

Harbison’s family is asking everyone to keep an eye out for her or her motorcycle. They believe the motorcycle might be near her body and it might be staged to look like she was in an accident.

