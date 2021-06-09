Missing Anderson man located

Jun. 9—ANDERSON — Debbie Burke was notified that an Anderson police officer talked to her son just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Burke reported her son, John Alexander Burke, 30, of Anderson as missing on May 31. She said she last saw her son on May 28 and, according to phone records, he spoke with a friend on May 30.

After May 30, John Burke's phone was turned off and his mother said her son hadn't made contact with any of his friends or family which is unusual. She reported him missing out of fear for his safety.

More than 1,000 people shared the information on social media in an attempt to locate John Burke.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department took the missing person report, but Sheriff Scott Mellinger said they were not immediately notified Burke was located.

"We confirmed with dispatch that officers did speak with him last night," Mellinger said Wednesday morning.

When someone is located after being reported missing, the reporting agency enters information into a statewide system to remove the person from a missing person bulletin.

Mellinger said he is checking on why his department wasn't immediately notified when Burke was found.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.