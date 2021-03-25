UPDATE: Missing Andover man found safe

Mar. 25—ANDOVER — An Andover man is safely home with his family after being missing for about 12 hours Wednesday, said police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy.

Nicholas Morano, 82, was found on an MBTA train Wednesday night just after 9 p.m., Guy said.

Morano had been on the train for hours and the conductors were able to identify him by his photo, Guy said.

Morano, who has dementia, was reported missing by a family member earlier in the day after being seen leaving his home around 9 a.m., Guy said.

Police went door-to-door knocking and state police had helicopters searching for him, Guy said.

