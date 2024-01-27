Missing Apple Valley man dies shortly after being found in Northern California

Missing Apple Valley resident Robert Toomey, 79, died shortly after he was located in Fresno County.

An Apple Valley man who was reported missing earlier this week died shortly after he was found in Northern California.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that on Wednesday, 79-year-old Robert Toomey was located in Fresno County.

Toomey was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later, said sheriff’s officials, who offered no details on the cause of his death.

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office did not return messages to the Daily Press on Friday afternoon.

Before Toomey went missing, sheriff’s officials said the senior possibly had early stages of dementia.

Toomey goes missing

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Toomey left his home in the 13800 block of Choco Road. He was driving a 2013, gray, four-door, Honda Accord, police said.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Toomey was seen at a gas station 90 miles away in Downey, in Los Angeles County.

At 9:46 a.m., Toomey’s Honda was captured on camera nearly 240 miles north in Clovis, near Fresno.

At that time, sheriff’s officials reported that Toomey may be heading to San Francisco to visit his son who lives there.

Toomey left with an unknown amount of cash, and no cellphone or credit cards.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Missing Apple Valley man dies shortly after being found