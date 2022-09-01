Missing Apple Valley man found fatally shot; 16-year-old suspect arrested

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden from Apple Valley, who was reported missing by his family.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that a missing person investigation for Jeremy Snowden was initiated on Sunday by deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s officials said that at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies found Snowden dead and with multiple gunshot wounds near an abandoned building in the 200 block of George Boulevard in Victorville.

The area is inside the property of the Southern California Logistics Airport and the shuttered George Air Force Base, about eight miles west of Apple Valley.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail responded to the location and assumed the investigation. Detectives identified the shooting suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

At 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s homicide detectives and the Gang Intelligence Team arrested the teen suspect in Apple Valley. He was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center in Apple Valley on suspicion of the fatal shooting.

Sheriff’s officials did not say if or how Snowden and the teen suspect were acquainted or how deputies found the body.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

In a GoFundMe account, “Family expenses for Jeremy Snowden,” Valerie said her heart is broken by the loss of her younger brother and she feels as though her breath had been taken from her.

“My son had a beautiful soul and his smile and eyes brought happiness to everyone who knew him,” Valerie said. “Jeremy is survived by his three children Adrian age 12, Rosie age 7, and Alex age 5.”

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

