A missing 77-year-old man from Apple Valley was found dead in a desert field over the weekend, according to local authorities.

A dirt bike rider on Saturday afternoon found the body of Stepan Marzvanian in the field near Los Padres and Central roads, sheriff’s spokeswoman Pam Hoffman told the Daily Press. The area is east of the Apple Valley Airport and near the AV Fire Center.

Marzvanian’s body was found about 5 miles from the home he left in the 20400 block of Rimrock Road, where deputies on March 20 responded to a missing person report.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Marzvanian left his home at 10:20 a.m. and had not been seen or heard from since.

“There were no signs of suspicious circumstances nor foul play,” said Hoffman, who added that the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Missing Apple Valley man found dead