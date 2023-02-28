Constance Marten: missing woman arrested in Brighton as search launched for her baby

Police said the couple were found by officers in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton.

Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is under way to find their baby, who has not had any medical attention since birth in early January.

It is understood the pair, who were arrested in Brighton last night on suspicion of child neglect, have so far refused to tell police the sex of their baby.

Police said they are still hoping the baby is alive and have appealed to anybody who might be looking after the child to come forward.

Drone eye view of the scene in Brighton after Constance Marten and Mark Gordon arrested by police after 54 days on the run - Eddie Mitchell

DSI Lewis Bashford from the Met police said: “We can’t say at this time if it’s a boy or a girl and we are still awaiting test results from the placenta found in their car on the M61.

“At the moment, we are still in the position where they have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and there is a search for the baby.

“We are looking at open land, outbuildings where they may have placed the baby while they were in the local area before we arrested them.

The Met Police said officers were searching urgently for the couple's baby in Brighton after the pair were found following a sighting reported by a member of the public - UK NEWS IN PICTURES (UKNIP)

“There's nothing to say they were in the caravan, we still think they were living in the outdoor environment and the that is leading us, and the arrest location, to the outdoor search.

“I think, we’ve got to keep the hope that maybe they have allowed somebody else to care for the baby who thinks they are doing some good on behalf of the couple but as we know, as the temperature drops and the longer the baby goes without parents the risks are high.”

Police searching properties as they search for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon - UK NEWS IN PICTURES (UKNIP)

The force said the pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

Marten and Gordon had been keeping their faces covered to avoid recognition

Authorities previously believed the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent, and had avoided being traced by the police by moving around frequently and keeping their faces covered in CCTV images.

The couple travelled from Bolton to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, then to east London and then to Newhaven in Sussex, where they were seen near the ferry port on January 8.

Miss Marten, who is from a wealthy aristocratic family, was a promising drama student when she first met Mr Gordon in 2016.

Police are searching for the couple's baby

Since then the couple have led an isolated life, and in September, when Miss Marten was well into her pregnancy, began moving around rental flats.

Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.

It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.

Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the couple's baby is urged to contact 999.