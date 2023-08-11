Missing Arizona man found alive, along with 2 unidentified dead bodies; man’s father still missing

A 25-year-old man who was reported missing last month was found alive by deputies serving an unrelated search warrant at a suburban Phoenix home — and two unidentified dead bodies were found in the process.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said the discovery was made at a home in Goodyear, about 19 miles west of downtown Phoenix. Inside the home, Dalton Holvig was recovering from gunshot wounds, though it’s unclear exactly what condition he was in when he was found.

Holvig was reported missing last month, just after his father, 51-year-old Chad Holvig, was also reported missing. The older Holvig was not one of the two unidentified bodies, officials said. The causes of death for those victims have not been released, pending autopsies.

According to investigators, Chad Holvig was reported missing on July 11, a week after leaving his house in Tonopah, Ariz. to visit his son. Tonopah sits about 36 miles west of where Dalton Holvig was later found.

Meanwhile, Dalton was last being seen by family members on July 10 and declared missing on Aug. 2.

Upon being found, the younger Holvig told investigators he had been held against his will at the home.

Deputies arrested two people at the residence for unrelated charges. Sheriff’s officials said weapons and other evidence found at the home were connected to both missing persons cases, but did not elaborate or provide additional details on the suspects.

The case is “very complex and very concerning — just the level of violence that took place on that property,” Sheriff Paul Penzone told KTAR News, adding that autopsies were being performed on the dead bodies to determine their identities and causes of death.

The sheriff did not say what led deputies to search the Goodyear home or when the search warrant was executed.

