Missing Arizona teen found safe at Alaska border; mother and uncle arrested

Oct. 30—A missing Arizona teen was found safe at the Alaska Highway border crossing on Friday night, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Blaze Thibaudeau was last seen on Oct. 23. He was involved in a kidnapping case tied to his mother's religious views, relatives told media outlets in the Lower 48.

Thibaudeau's mother and uncle, who were with him, were arrested on outstanding warrants for kidnapping charges, troopers said.

Brook Hale, 47, and Spring Thibaudeau, 49, were in custody Monday morning at the Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to an online database.

The Gilbert Police Department in Arizona said it began searching for 16-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau on Wednesday. Police said they believed he'd been taken out of the state by his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and said there were concerns for his safety.

In an interview last week with East Idaho News, Ben Thibaudeau, who is Blaze's father, said his wife flew their son and 23-year-old daughter to Idaho based on extreme religious views. Spring Thibaudeau became obsessed with end-of-days religious topics and doomsday preparation during recent years, he told the news outlet.

A warrant was issued Friday for Spring Thibaudeau for custodial interference and for Hale on conspiracy to commit custodial interference, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, troopers said they were notified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that Spring Thibaudeau and Hale had been arrested at the border. Blaze Thibaudeau and his sister were also with them, Arizona police said.

The teen was placed in custody with the Alaska Office of Children's Services until he could be reunited with his legal guardian, troopers said.