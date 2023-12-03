Missing Arizona woman’s vehicle found in Pasadena

Loved ones are searching for a missing Arizona woman whose vehicle was found in Pasadena.

Jade Marmon, 32, disappeared on Oct. 4 from Cottonwood, Arizona, according to Pasadena police.

Her last known location is believed to be near the Pasadena Convention Center where her car was found on Oct. 18.

Loved ones said Marmon has been known to hang around grocery stores and gas stations.

She is described as being “very friendly and doesn’t have a problem talking to people and sharing the gospel,” authorities said.

She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

She tends to wear black clothing and gothic makeup, authorities said.

Marmon’s loved ones have not heard from her since and are concerned for her well-being.

“Your family loves and misses you very much,” police said.

Anyone who may have seen Marmon or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

