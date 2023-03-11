Fredarrious Wilson, an 18-year-old who was reported missing from Arkansas nearly a week ago, was found dead in a national forest in Mississippi on Wednesday. Shirley Howell said her son was found with multiple gunshots, prompting multiple agencies to open up a homicide investigation.

The grieving mother told WREG that surveillance footage showed Wilson at a McDonald’s on Missouri Street in West Memphis, Arkansas. That’s where he was allegedly seen with a woman in question.

“Good afternoon y’all my son didn’t have any enemies, nor was he a trouble child he worked, went to school, and played his game he was a pure momma’s boy he went on a date with this girl 3 times and now he’s nowhere to be found or heard from y’all please help bring my baby boy home I MISS MY BISCUIT WYA LORD HELP ME,” Howell wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The post Missing Arkansas Teen Found Dead In A Mississippi National Forest With Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Homicide Investigation Opened appeared first on Blavity.

Howell reported her son missing after he told her that he was going on a date with a classmate and never came back home.

“I’m texting his phone asking him, ‘boy where you at?’ No response. I called, no response. I’m calling, calling, calling back and forth calling, no response,” Howell told WREG.

Investigators with West Memphis Police found the teen’s body when they tracked the phone in the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County, Mississippi, WREG reported.

“If I would have seen my baby right there, I would have contaminated they crime scene. I would have had to get my baby. I would have to go get him cause that was mines,” Howell said.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or a motive.