Missing Atascadero man was last spotted 2 weeks ago, sheriff says. Have you seen him?

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Atascadero man who was last seen two weeks ago, the agency said Friday in a news release.

On July 6, Darren Kyle Santangelo’s family reported to the Sheriff’s Office that he had gone missing, the agency said.

A family member last saw Santangelo, 35, leaving his residence on Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero on Friday, June 30, at about 9 p.m., the release said.

Another family member spoke to Santangelo on July 1, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Santangelo last reported to work the week of June 26, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Santangelo’s family say it is outside his normal behavior not to contact his parents for this long of a time,” the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office described Stangelo as white with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, the agency said. He was last seen wearing a “multi-colored black and purple tank top and dark-colored shorts,” the agency said in the release.

Anyone with information on Santangelo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.