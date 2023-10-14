Missing Atlanta man has mental health challenges, police say

ATLANTA - An 84-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder is lost. The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked for the public's help finding him.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Ferrer Euclides was last seen Saturday, according to police. They said he left his home at 450 Lawton Street SW at some point, and may still be on foot.

Ferrer Euclides (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Euclides was described as having brown eyes and gray hair. He's 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and tan pants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department directly at 404-546-4235.