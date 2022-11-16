MISSING: Atlanta police looking for 20-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

Joseph Duhon was last seen on the 1800 block of Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on Nov. 6, according to police.

The address is in southwest Atlanta, near Alfred “Tup” Holmes Golf Course.

Duhon has been diagnosed with bipolar, schizophrenia and depression. Police say Duhon may be off his medications.

He is 5 feet 6 and 151 pounds, according to police.

If you have seen Duhon or know where he may be, you are asked to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

