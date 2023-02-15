Karen Sue Koogler

This article is free for readers as a public service.

A case of a missing local woman has an important update. Here's what the sheriff released Friday night:

"The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered, Augusta County woman Karen Koogler. Koogler is operating a 2012 Subaru Outback, VA License KNK-6076.

Through further investigation it has been determined that the last known contact with Karen Koogler was at approximately 0300 hours on October 22nd in Fishersville, VA. It was also discovered that her phone was last used on October 23rd at approximately 0400 hours near the Buckingham/Nelson county line. Lastly, it was reported that Koogler had been at the McDonald’s in Dillwyn, VA on Monday, October 26th.

More: 1 white, 1 Black, no priors: Two cases show difference in way bail is handled by magistrates

Investigators are seeking to identify and contact the individual who reportedly bought breakfast for Koogler at the Dillwyn McDonald’s. Investigators have been in contact with the Koogler family, and with authorities in Buckingham County. Today, investigators scoured the area of Fish Pond Rd. in Nelson County (where we believe her last known location).

Sheriff Smith has also requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police aviation unit to survey the surrounding area where the phone was last used.

More: Stuarts Draft Family Practice founder Dr. John Forbes dies from COVID-19

If anyone has any information about this missing, endangered, person please contact Inv. Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppersat 800-322-2017."

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Missing Augusta County woman: More information uncovered