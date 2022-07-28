Update: Missing autistic man from Weare found safe

Jul. 28—A missing 22-year-old man with autism has been located and is safe, authorities said Wednesday evening.

State police had issued a "silver alert" Tuesday for Liam Sullivan, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Sullivan was last seen at his Weare residence around 10 p.m. Monday night, but early Tuesday morning, a family member noticed a vehicle missing. The vehicle was later found abandoned along Route 202 in Henniker.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, state police issued a news release cancelling the alert and stating, "Mr. Sullivan has been safely located."