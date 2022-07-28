Update: Missing autistic man from Weare found safe

Jul. 28—A missing 22-year-old man with autism has been located and is safe, authorities said Wednesday evening.

State police had issued a "silver alert" Tuesday for Liam Sullivan, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Sullivan was last seen at his Weare residence around 10 p.m. Monday night, but early Tuesday morning, a family member noticed a vehicle missing. The vehicle was later found abandoned along Route 202 in Henniker.

State police used a helicopter and a police dog to search the area near the vehicle Tuesday night. The following morning, Fish and Game conservation officers joined the search on foot and all-terrain vehicles, according to a news release.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., a member of the public who had seen the silver alert called authorities to report someone matching Sullivan's description had been spotted on Liberty Hill Road in Henniker. A Weare police officer who responded to that area located Sullivan.

He was treated by Henniker Fire and Rescue personnel.